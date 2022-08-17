Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.41-$1.48 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.38. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Perdoceo Education also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.28-$0.30 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRDO. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Perdoceo Education from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

Perdoceo Education Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of PRDO stock opened at $12.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $838.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.09. Perdoceo Education has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $13.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.99 and a 200-day moving average of $11.30.

Insider Transactions at Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education ( NASDAQ:PRDO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $167.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.08 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Elise Baskel sold 6,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total transaction of $66,205.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,216.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Thomas B. Lally sold 21,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $230,939.97. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,903.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elise Baskel sold 6,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $66,205.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,848 shares in the company, valued at $671,216.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perdoceo Education

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 159,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 11,096 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 316,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 74,503 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,765,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,583,000 after acquiring an additional 47,046 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Perdoceo Education during the 2nd quarter valued at $662,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 229.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 514,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,062,000 after acquiring an additional 358,361 shares in the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.