Perpetual Protocol (PERP) Trading Down 4.2% Over Last 7 Days

Perpetual Protocol (PERP) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. One Perpetual Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.94 or 0.00003920 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Perpetual Protocol has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. Perpetual Protocol has a market capitalization of $85.51 million and $9.28 million worth of Perpetual Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24,031.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004163 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003951 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004161 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004182 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002128 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00128804 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00035898 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00067858 BTC.
About Perpetual Protocol
Perpetual Protocol (CRYPTO:PERP) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2020. Perpetual Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,775,000 coins. Perpetual Protocol’s official website is perp.fi. Perpetual Protocol’s official Twitter account is @perpprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Perpetual Protocol Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perpetual Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Perpetual Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Perpetual Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Perpetual Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Perpetual Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.