Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) Declares Dividend of $0.13

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 13th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th.

Pershing Square Stock Performance

Shares of Pershing Square stock opened at $33.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.78. Pershing Square has a 52-week low of $27.99 and a 52-week high of $41.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Get Pershing Square alerts:

About Pershing Square

(Get Rating)

Read More

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced hedge fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Pershing Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pershing Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.