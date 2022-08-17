Personal Assets Trust (LON:PNL) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $42,618.20

Personal Assets Trust plc (LON:PNL – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of £426.18 ($514.96) and traded as low as GBX 493.80 ($5.97). Personal Assets Trust shares last traded at GBX 497.20 ($6.01), with a volume of 730,202 shares changing hands.

Personal Assets Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of £1.89 billion and a PE ratio of 1,601.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of £416.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of £467.14.

Personal Assets Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a GBX 140 ($1.69) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. Personal Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Personal Assets Trust Company Profile

In other Personal Assets Trust news, insider Iain Ferguson purchased 4 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of £485.07 ($586.12) per share, for a total transaction of £1,940.28 ($2,344.47).

Personal Assets Trust plc is a closed ended multi asset mutual fund launched and managed by Troy Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It benchmarks its performance against the FTSE All-Share Index. Personal Assets Trust plc was launched in 1983, and is domiciled in United Kingdom.

