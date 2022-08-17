PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.99

Shares of PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PETV – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.99 and traded as high as $2.35. PetVivo shares last traded at $2.33, with a volume of 19,235 shares trading hands.

PetVivo Trading Up 2.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $25.80 million, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PetVivo

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PetVivo stock. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PETV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 139,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000. Truist Financial Corp owned about 1.40% of PetVivo at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

About PetVivo

PetVivo Holdings, Inc, a biomedical device company, engages in the manufacturing, commercializing, and licensing of medical devices and biomaterials for the treatment of afflictions and diseases in animals. Its lead product is Spryng, a veterinarian-administered, intraarticular injection for the management of lameness and other joint afflictions, such as osteoarthritis in dogs and horses.

