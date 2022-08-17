Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Acquired by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,050 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $6,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 89.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Philip Morris International Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE PM traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.49. The company had a trading volume of 29,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,469,971. The company has a market cap of $157.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.62. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.64 and a 52 week high of $112.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.51 and its 200 day moving average is $99.96.
Philip Morris International Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 85.91%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.33.
Philip Morris International Profile
Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.
