Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Bought by Keystone Financial Services

Keystone Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Services’ holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 8,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 50,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 28,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PM traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.48. The stock had a trading volume of 44,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,469,971. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.64 and a 52-week high of $112.48. The company has a market cap of $157.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.96.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 85.91%.

PM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.33.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

