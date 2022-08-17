Phoenix Group Holdings plc (PHNX) to Issue Dividend of GBX 24.80 on September 12th

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, August 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 24.80 ($0.30) per share on Monday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Phoenix Group Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Phoenix Group stock opened at GBX 666.40 ($8.05) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.88, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 620.96 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 626.09. Phoenix Group has a 1 year low of GBX 559.20 ($6.76) and a 1 year high of GBX 704.40 ($8.51). The stock has a market cap of £6.66 billion and a PE ratio of -7.84.

Get Phoenix Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PHNX shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 815 ($9.85) target price on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Phoenix Group to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 800 ($9.67) to GBX 775 ($9.36) in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 780 ($9.42) price target on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.06) price target on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 770 ($9.30) price target on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phoenix Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 766.67 ($9.26).

About Phoenix Group

Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It provides a range of pensions and savings products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.