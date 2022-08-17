Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) CEO Sells $179,500.00 in Stock

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) CEO John T. Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total value of $179,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 479,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,612,427.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Physicians Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DOC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.09. 2,680,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,335,360. Physicians Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.07 and a fifty-two week high of $19.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Physicians Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 262.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research firms recently commented on DOC. TheStreet lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.70.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $372,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $120,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 0.9% during the second quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 185,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 63.1% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 63,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 24,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $411,000. 87.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

