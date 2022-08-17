Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) SVP Bradley D. Page Sells 4,330 Shares

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) SVP Bradley D. Page sold 4,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $78,459.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,824. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Physicians Realty Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

DOC stock opened at $18.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 51.77, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.79. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $16.07 and a 1-year high of $19.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Physicians Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 262.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Physicians Realty Trust

Several research firms have commented on DOC. Bank of America cut Physicians Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays started coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $17.50 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.70.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,204,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $582,412,000 after acquiring an additional 921,905 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,545,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,475,000 after acquiring an additional 204,669 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $81,970,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,611,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,474,000 after acquiring an additional 124,684 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 4,520,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,886,000 after acquiring an additional 88,058 shares during the period. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

