Pickle Finance (PICKLE) Price Up 6.9% This Week

Pickle Finance (PICKLE) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One Pickle Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.79 or 0.00007469 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pickle Finance has a total market cap of $3.42 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pickle Finance has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Pickle Finance

Pickle Finance is a coin. It was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,912,383 coins and its circulating supply is 1,908,030 coins. The official website for Pickle Finance is pickle.finance. Pickle Finance’s official Twitter account is @picklefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pickle Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pickle protocol uses farming incentives, vaults, and governance to bring stablecoins closer to their pegs. By distributing PICKLEs to Uniswap LPs of different stablecoin pools, capital movement between stablecoins is encouraged. pVaults, short for Pickle Vaults, will utilize different active strategies including leveraged flash loans to short off-peg stablecoins, to generate returns for pVault owners and the protocol. PICKLE is also used for governance to control the monetary policy of the system. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pickle Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pickle Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pickle Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

