Pier Capital LLC Has $684,000 Position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Pier Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) by 86.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,014 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 5,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the first quarter worth about $241,000. 50.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRVI opened at $26.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 6.75 and a quick ratio of 6.21. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.62. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.05 and a fifty-two week high of $63.55.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MRVI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $49.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

