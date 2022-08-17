Pier Capital LLC Sells 49,411 Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Pier Capital LLC cut its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) by 57.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,411 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC owned 0.05% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical worth $4,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BHVN. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 24.6% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BHVN has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright cut Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush cut shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 8th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $156.00 to $149.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.17.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock opened at $148.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.40. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 12-month low of $79.01 and a 12-month high of $151.51.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

