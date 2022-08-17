Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Sold by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BOND. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 2,262.5% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000.

Pimco Total Return ETF stock opened at $96.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.10. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1-year low of $93.07 and a 1-year high of $111.94.

