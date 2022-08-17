Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) Trading Up 4.4%

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE – Get Rating) traded up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.92 and last traded at C$1.91. 220,479 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 732,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.83.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PNE shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Pine Cliff Energy to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$2.25 to C$2.30 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Haywood Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Pine Cliff Energy from C$2.60 to C$2.40 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$669.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. This is a positive change from Pine Cliff Energy’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. Pine Cliff Energy’s payout ratio is currently 4.05%.

In related news, Senior Officer Terry Lee Mcneill sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.02, for a total value of C$505,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,404,052 shares in the company, valued at C$2,836,185.04. In other news, Director Philip Blake Hodge purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.44 per share, with a total value of C$28,772.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,069,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$13,047,382.70. Also, Senior Officer Terry Lee Mcneill sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.02, for a total transaction of C$505,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,404,052 shares in the company, valued at C$2,836,185.04. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 72,900 shares of company stock worth $124,829 and have sold 365,000 shares worth $724,147.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

