Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $11.00

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.00 and last traded at $11.12, with a volume of 333394 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.25.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Stock Down 1.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.51. The firm has a market cap of $101.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.3886 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.63%.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Company Profile

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

