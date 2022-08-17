Pinkcoin (PINK) 1-Day Volume Tops $4.00

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 16th. One Pinkcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Pinkcoin has traded 19.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pinkcoin has a market capitalization of $346,665.55 and $4.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.88 or 0.00224211 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004340 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001467 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00009493 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004158 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.17 or 0.00479243 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Pinkcoin Coin Profile

Pinkcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 462,399,516 coins and its circulating supply is 437,139,080 coins. The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink. The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

