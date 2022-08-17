Piotr Szulczewski Sells 1,000,000 Shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Stock

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) major shareholder Piotr Szulczewski sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total transaction of $1,670,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,128,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,065,116.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Piotr Szulczewski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 12th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 1,000,000 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total transaction of $1,670,000.00.

ContextLogic Stock Up 6.6 %

Shares of WISH traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.77. 25,303,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,161,391. ContextLogic Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $7.75. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.90.

Institutional Trading of ContextLogic

ContextLogic ( NASDAQ:WISH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 23.48% and a negative net margin of 27.75%. The firm had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. ContextLogic’s quarterly revenue was down 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WISH. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ContextLogic by 238.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,349,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,358,000 after purchasing an additional 9,401,373 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of ContextLogic by 61.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,264,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,224,000 after buying an additional 3,161,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 9.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,402,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,405,000 after buying an additional 563,737 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in ContextLogic by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,029,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,101 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in ContextLogic by 538.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,821,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,715,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on ContextLogic from $7.60 to $7.20 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.81.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

