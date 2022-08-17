Piper Sandler Increases Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Price Target to $170.00

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $165.00 to $170.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 82.11% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on shares of Heska from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.00.

Heska Trading Up 0.4 %

Heska stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.35. The company had a trading volume of 69,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,299. Heska has a 1-year low of $79.86 and a 1-year high of $275.94. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.27 and a beta of 1.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heska

Heska Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heska by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,848,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $255,566,000 after acquiring an additional 19,589 shares in the last quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Heska by 4.2% during the second quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 871,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $82,392,000 after purchasing an additional 34,988 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heska by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 708,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $97,913,000 after purchasing an additional 21,203 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Heska by 5.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 384,896 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,377,000 after purchasing an additional 20,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Heska by 6.8% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 353,265 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,387,000 after purchasing an additional 22,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Heska Corporation sells veterinary and animal health diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC, Element DCX, Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element RC, Element RCX, and Element RC3X chemistry systems for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and Element COAG and Element AIM veterinary analyzers.

