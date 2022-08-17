Plair (PLA) Tops One Day Volume of $410.00

Plair (PLA) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 17th. In the last seven days, Plair has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. One Plair coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Plair has a market capitalization of $233,417.08 and approximately $410.00 worth of Plair was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,297.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004292 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003857 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004288 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004314 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002195 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00129510 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00034940 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00067118 BTC.

Plair Profile

Plair (PLA) is a coin. Plair’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,610,108,545 coins. The official website for Plair is plair.life. Plair’s official message board is medium.com/plairlife. The Reddit community for Plair is /r/Plair. Plair’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Plair

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Plair should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Plair using one of the exchanges listed above.

