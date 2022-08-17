Plustick Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY)

Plustick Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,000. Zymergen accounts for about 0.7% of Plustick Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Plustick Management LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Zymergen as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zymergen in the fourth quarter worth $117,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Zymergen by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 8,812 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zymergen by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 32,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 11,119 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Zymergen in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Resolute Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zymergen during the second quarter worth $49,000. 68.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ZY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zymergen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Zymergen to $2.60 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Zymergen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.28.

ZY traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.02. 34,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,218,975. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.45. Zymergen Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $14.68. The stock has a market cap of $311.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.83.

Zymergen Inc design, develop, and commercialize microbes, molecules, and materials. It offers an automation solution comprising reconfigurable automation carts, a modular hardware building blocks that allow for assembly of work cells customized for the particular needs of a lab; and automation control software, a cloud-based software used to control integrated automation systems.

