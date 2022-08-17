PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at JMP Securities

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at JMP Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Oppenheimer downgraded PLx Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday.
PLx Pharma Trading Down 10.4 %
NASDAQ:PLXP opened at $1.12 on Monday. PLx Pharma has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $21.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 3.84.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PLx Pharma
About PLx Pharma
PLx Pharma Inc operates as a commercial-stage drug delivery platform technology company in the United States. The company's lead product candidates are Vazalore 325 mg for the patients with vascular events, such as heart attacks and clot-related strokes, as well as for use in conditions associated with pain and inflammation, including other aspirin and non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug products; and Vazalore 81 mg liquid-filled aspirin capsules.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PLx Pharma (PLXP)
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
- 2 Long-Term EV Plays Trading Under $20
- Why Apple is Primed to Take a Bite Out of Live Sports
- Exxon, Occidental Petroleum Lead Heavy Month Of Insider Buying
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
Receive News & Ratings for PLx Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLx Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.