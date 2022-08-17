PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at JMP Securities

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at JMP Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Oppenheimer downgraded PLx Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday.

PLx Pharma Trading Down 10.4%

NASDAQ:PLXP opened at $1.12 on Monday. PLx Pharma has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $21.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 3.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PLx Pharma

About PLx Pharma

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its holdings in PLx Pharma by 171.7% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 29,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 18,515 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PLx Pharma by 69.6% during the second quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 56,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 23,300 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of PLx Pharma by 24.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 5,595 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PLx Pharma during the first quarter worth $358,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of PLx Pharma during the first quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

PLx Pharma Inc operates as a commercial-stage drug delivery platform technology company in the United States. The company's lead product candidates are Vazalore 325 mg for the patients with vascular events, such as heart attacks and clot-related strokes, as well as for use in conditions associated with pain and inflammation, including other aspirin and non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug products; and Vazalore 81 mg liquid-filled aspirin capsules.

Further Reading

