Polkastarter Hits Market Cap of $62.41 Million (POLS)

Polkastarter (POLS) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Polkastarter has a market capitalization of $62.41 million and $2.05 million worth of Polkastarter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polkastarter coin can currently be purchased for $0.63 or 0.00002635 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Polkastarter has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,872.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004189 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003913 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004187 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004232 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002142 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00128491 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00035400 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00068656 BTC.

Polkastarter Coin Profile

POLS is a coin. Polkastarter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,221,432 coins. Polkastarter’s official website is www.polkastarter.com/token. Polkastarter’s official Twitter account is @polkastarter and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Polkastarter

According to CryptoCompare, “POLS token holders will be able to vote on product features, token utility, types of auctions and even decide which projects get to be featured by Polkastarter. Transaction fees will be paid in POLS. “

