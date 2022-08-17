PortfolioPlus S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLC) Shares Down 0%

PortfolioPlus S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLC – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $43.84 and last traded at $44.96. 10,544 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 10,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.96.

PortfolioPlus S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.96.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PortfolioPlus S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PortfolioPlus S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.