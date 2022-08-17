Portland Global Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Portland Global Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $4,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 17,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,271,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $52.45 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $47.49 and a 52-week high of $64.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.27.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

