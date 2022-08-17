PotCoin Price Tops $0.0033 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 17th. During the last week, PotCoin has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. PotCoin has a market cap of $742,652.75 and $36.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,298.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,834.80 or 0.07875272 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.45 or 0.00173604 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00022868 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.31 or 0.00258857 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.89 or 0.00720615 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.83 or 0.00574411 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00005220 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000913 BTC.

About PotCoin

POT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,684,729 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin.

Buying and Selling PotCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

