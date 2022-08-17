Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PFBC shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on Preferred Bank from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James downgraded Preferred Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Preferred Bank by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 22,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Preferred Bank by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Preferred Bank by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 27,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Preferred Bank by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Preferred Bank by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Bank Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PFBC opened at $75.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Preferred Bank has a 1 year low of $58.66 and a 1 year high of $81.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.17.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $59.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.84 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 45.27%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Preferred Bank will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Preferred Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.99%.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.