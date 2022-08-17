Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Premier had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $340.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Premier updated its FY23 guidance to $2.63-2.75 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.63-$2.75 EPS.

Premier Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Premier stock opened at $37.84 on Wednesday. Premier has a 1 year low of $33.26 and a 1 year high of $42.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.72.

Get Premier alerts:

Premier Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Premier in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Premier from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Premier from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 76.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Premier in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Premier during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Premier during the first quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Premier by 83.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Premier Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.