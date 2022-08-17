Presearch (PRE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $134,096.00

Presearch (PRE) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Presearch has a total market capitalization of $36.36 million and $134,096.00 worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Presearch has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Presearch coin can now be purchased for $0.0917 or 0.00000391 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Presearch Profile

Presearch is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 4th, 2017. Presearch’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 396,578,435 coins. The official website for Presearch is www.presearch.io. The Reddit community for Presearch is /r/PresearchCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Presearch’s official Twitter account is @PremiumCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Presearch

According to CryptoCompare, “Presearch is an open, decentralized search engine that rewards community members with Presearch tokens for their usage, contribution to, and promotion of the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Presearch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Presearch should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Presearch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

