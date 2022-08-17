Pressure Technologies (LON:PRES) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $74.10

Shares of Pressure Technologies plc (LON:PRES – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 74.10 ($0.90) and traded as low as GBX 73 ($0.88). Pressure Technologies shares last traded at GBX 73.50 ($0.89), with a volume of 8,400 shares traded.

Pressure Technologies Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 73.76 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 79.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.16, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of £22.73 million and a P/E ratio of -6.13.

About Pressure Technologies

Pressure Technologies plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures high pressure components and systems for the oil and gas, defense, industrial gases, and hydrogen energy markets in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cylinders and Precision Machined Components.

