Primecoin Trading Down 1.8% Over Last 7 Days (XPM)

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 51.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One Primecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0402 or 0.00000172 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Primecoin has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. Primecoin has a total market capitalization of $1.68 million and approximately $344.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Primecoin alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded 93.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Monopoly Millionaire Control (MMC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Primecoin Profile

Primecoin (XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 41,833,591 coins. The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Primecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Primecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.