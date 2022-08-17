Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 13.5% from the July 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF Stock Performance

Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF stock opened at $39.55 on Wednesday. Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF has a 1 year low of $27.71 and a 1 year high of $59.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $505,000.

