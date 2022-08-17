Principal Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PY) Shares Up 0.2%

Principal Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PY – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.52 and last traded at $42.52. 3,584 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 94,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.43.

Principal Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.78 and a 200-day moving average of $41.89.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.