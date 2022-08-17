Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Trading Up 2.9%

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating)’s share price rose 2.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $35.95 and last traded at $35.74. Approximately 12,717 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 962,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on PRVA. BTIG Research raised their price target on Privia Health Group to $45.00 in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $36.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Privia Health Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.17.

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

Privia Health Group Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.26.

Insider Activity at Privia Health Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Privia Health Group

In other Privia Health Group news, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 10,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $250,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,284,788.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $250,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,284,788.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Matthew Shawn Morris sold 77,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $2,280,274.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,739 shares in the company, valued at $3,580,343.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 643,921 shares of company stock worth $20,595,512. Company insiders own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 37.9% during the first quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Privia Health Group by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 309,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,017,000 after acquiring an additional 120,807 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 120.2% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 22,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 12,361 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 498.6% during the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 64,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 53,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 14.6% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,049,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,795,000 after purchasing an additional 261,365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.