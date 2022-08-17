Profund Advisors LLC Has $10.50 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,976 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 18,235 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $10,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,266 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,943,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 13,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,367,309 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $266,051,000 after buying an additional 32,644 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 19.5% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $202.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,415,801. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.35 and a fifty-two week high of $233.70.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 53.48%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 price target on Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet raised Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen set a $205.00 target price on Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.08.

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

