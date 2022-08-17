Profund Advisors LLC Has $27.29 Million Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 21,994 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises about 1.1% of Profund Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $27,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 601 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Inc. raised its stake in Amgen by 3.0% in the first quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 1,438 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 1.9% during the first quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 678 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.14.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $252.26. 47,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,491,898. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $245.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.05. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $258.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.76%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

