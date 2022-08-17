Profund Advisors LLC Has $69.77 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,696 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 82,825 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 2.9% of Profund Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $69,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $726,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,313,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,360 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $412,000. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $6.21 on Wednesday, hitting $182.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 871,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,947,680. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $140.55 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The company has a market capitalization of $456.45 billion, a PE ratio of 48.85, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.09. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.29%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Bank of America cut their target price on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $192.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on NVIDIA to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.03.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

