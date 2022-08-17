Profund Advisors LLC Increases Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,556 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,798 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $9,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossvault Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 6,120 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 7,005 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 11,076 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.8% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,370 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

ConocoPhillips stock traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.66. 249,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,411,183. The company has a market capitalization of $131.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.42 and a 200 day moving average of $97.95. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $51.41 and a 1-year high of $124.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $2,121,792.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $2,121,792.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 644,703 shares of company stock worth $77,172,426 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

See Also

