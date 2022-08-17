Profund Advisors LLC Sells 13,389 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,389 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $8,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 181.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ABNB shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Airbnb from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.41.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB traded down $2.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.60. The company had a trading volume of 98,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,807,571. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.71 and a 12-month high of $212.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.81 and its 200 day moving average is $134.22. The stock has a market cap of $78.88 billion, a PE ratio of 66.42 and a beta of 1.23.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 26.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.63, for a total value of $482,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 266,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,112,067.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.63, for a total value of $482,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 266,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,112,067.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 604,934 shares of company stock valued at $60,491,495 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

