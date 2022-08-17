Profund Advisors LLC Sells 19,926 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 104,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,926 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $4,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Exelon by 30.2% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in Exelon by 30.9% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Exelon by 2.5% in the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 10,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Exelon by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exelon during the first quarter valued at $26,000. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXC traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.14. 176,729 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,108,522. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $33.93 and a one year high of $50.71.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 10.38%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on EXC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Exelon from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Argus upped their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.15.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

