Profund Advisors LLC Sells 32,217 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,180 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 32,217 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $5,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trek Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 5,585.6% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 185,236 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after buying an additional 181,978 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 153,246 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $8,775,000 after buying an additional 6,654 shares during the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,030 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 149.3% in the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,827 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 37,630 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $358,660.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,562 shares in the company, valued at $838,259.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $358,660.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,562 shares in the company, valued at $838,259.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $174,202.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,845.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

eBay stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.50. The company had a trading volume of 152,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,108,577. The company has a market cap of $26.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.52 and a fifty-two week high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. eBay had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 24.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 209.53%.

EBAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Cowen cut their target price on shares of eBay to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.24.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

