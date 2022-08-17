Profund Advisors LLC Sells 35,136 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,690 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 35,136 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials makes up approximately 0.5% of Profund Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $13,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,146,885,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Applied Materials by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,268,369 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,661,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209,223 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,732,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $297,284,000. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,869,799 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,385,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $3.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.24. 147,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,313,628. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.71. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.67 and a 52-week high of $167.06. The company has a market cap of $91.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.51.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 57.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. StockNews.com raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen set a $160.00 price target on Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $133.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

