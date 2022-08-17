Profund Advisors LLC Trims Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,047 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $7,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 51,943.8% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 407,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 406,720 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 21.6% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Rovida Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $10,909,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR traded down $12.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $470.55. The company had a trading volume of 22,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,733. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $407.75 and a twelve month high of $825.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $463.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $513.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $1.98. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 31.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.12 earnings per share for the current year.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Charter Communications from $600.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Charter Communications to $676.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $755.00 to $477.00 in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $621.47.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

