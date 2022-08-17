Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Stock Price Up 2.7%

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $125.88 and last traded at $125.76. Approximately 19,357 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,225,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PGR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $96.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a report on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI set a $129.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Trading Up 3.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.24 billion, a PE ratio of 87.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.55.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Progressive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 18th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total value of $63,020.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,391,897.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progressive

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $968,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 132.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progressive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.