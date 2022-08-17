Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Position Reduced by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates reduced its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,047 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Prologis were worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,044,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,971,155,000 after buying an additional 4,127,777 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Prologis by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,855,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,888,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343,792 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Prologis by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,702,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,300,903,000 after buying an additional 320,029 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 2.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,990,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,774,706,000 after purchasing an additional 231,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,603,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,616,792,000 after buying an additional 350,585 shares during the period. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PLD shares. Evercore ISI set a $134.00 price objective on Prologis in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Prologis from $152.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.17.

NYSE:PLD opened at $137.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.46 and a twelve month high of $174.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.82.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.30). Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Prologis news, Director Avid Modjtabai acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $118.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,779,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,779,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

