ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 18,866 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 620,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 18,866 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Linde worth $198,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Charter Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Linde by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in shares of Linde by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of LIN stock traded down $3.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $308.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,638. The stock has a market cap of $153.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.62, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $265.12 and a 52-week high of $352.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $293.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.75.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.88%. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. Research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Linde’s payout ratio is 67.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LIN. AlphaValue raised Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Linde from €325.00 ($331.63) to €350.00 ($357.14) in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.60.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

