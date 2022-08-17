ProShare Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,744,883 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 151,154 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $229,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMAT. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 67.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of AMAT traded down $3.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,313,628. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.67 and a 52 week high of $167.06. The stock has a market cap of $91.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.04). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America cut their price target on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Applied Materials to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $133.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

