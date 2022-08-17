ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,238,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,060 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $184,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,832 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its holdings in 3M by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 5,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV raised its stake in 3M by 2.7% in the first quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 2,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in 3M by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 20,905 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,713,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MMM traded down $2.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $147.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,468,491. The company has a market capitalization of $83.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.97. 3M has a 52-week low of $125.60 and a 52-week high of $202.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $136.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. 3M’s payout ratio is 83.24%.

In related news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $472,756.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,106.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,145 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $472,756.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,084 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,106.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $5,267,813.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,357,886.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,976 shares of company stock valued at $6,181,575 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on 3M from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of 3M from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on 3M from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.46.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

