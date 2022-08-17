ProShare Advisors LLC Has $176.21 Million Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 662,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 731 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $176,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth approximately $663,055,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $395,149,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,694,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,204,300,000 after buying an additional 828,789 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,075,333 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $773,385,000 after buying an additional 504,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,705,205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,195,105,000 after buying an additional 480,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.63.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock traded down $2.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $264.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.35. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $231.46 and a one year high of $280.62. The company has a market capitalization of $75.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.30.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 8.88%. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $2,518,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,656,424.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Becton, Dickinson and news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $2,518,735.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,878 shares in the company, valued at $7,656,424.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $115,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,603 shares of company stock valued at $5,151,931 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Becton, Dickinson and

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

