ProShare Advisors LLC Has $194.14 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,291,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,606 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of NextEra Energy worth $194,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 295.5% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:NEE traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,525,292. The stock has a market cap of $177.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.11, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.68. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.77%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NEE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.22.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

